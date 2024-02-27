Inter Kashi will take on NEROCA FC on Tuesday, February 27 in the I-League 2023-24. Inter Kashi vs NEROCA FC I-League 2023-24 will be played at Kalyani Municipal Stadium in West Bengal. The match will start at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Kashi vs NEROCA FC in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecast live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Controversy in ISL 2024! FC Goa Lodges Complaint Against Mumbai City FC For Spying During Team Practice: Reports.

