Lionel Messi reflected on a year that he 'will never forget' as he took to Instagram to wish his fans a happy new year. Messi indeed had a memorable 2022 in which he fulfilled his lifelong dream of winning the FIFA World Cup title, something that he always wanted to have his hands on. Taking to the social media platform, Messi shared pictures of himself with his wife and kids and wrote, "Ends a year I will never forget. The dream I always chased finally came true....I wish this year was also wonderful for everyone and I wish you all the health and strength to remain happy in 2023." Lionel Messi's Qatar Room to Be Converted into Museum to Commemorate Argentina's Triumph at FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi Wishes Happy New Year 2023 to Fans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

