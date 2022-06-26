Lionel Messi extended his thanks to everyone who wished him on his birthday as he shared pictures of his celebrations with wife Antonela Roccuzzo. The Argentine star turned 35 on June 24. Taking to Instagram, he wrote a message in Spanish, which translates to English as, "Thank you very much for all the messages and congratulations, big hug!!!"

See Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

