Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, many football teams have come ahead to render their support to Ukraine and urged Russia to stop the violence on an immediate basis. Now before the finals of the Carabao Cup 2022, Liverpool and Chelsea rendered their support to Ukraine. Team Liverpool sung, "You Will Never Walk Alone." The videos have been making rounds on social media. Check them out below. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: FIFA Imposes Restrictions on Russia, Calls for Urgent Restoration of Peace.

Liverpool fans sing You'll Never Walk Alone during a minute's applause in solidarity for the people of Ukraine #LFC pic.twitter.com/LlzyBDqvdQ — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) February 27, 2022

Ukrainian Flag in Liverpool

Ukraine flag in Liverpool tonight pic.twitter.com/K3WKuL7Ege — i’m (@anniecxxx) February 24, 2022

At the Wembley Stadium

At England's Wembley Stadium there are displays of support for Ukraine from Liverpool fans with a flag in Ukraine colours saying you'll never walk alone. pic.twitter.com/JhFQ4bTwbO — Richard Jones (@Richard12545678) February 27, 2022

