Manchester United are edging closer to complete their first signing this summer under newly appointed coach Erik Ten Hag's watch as the English outfit have reached an agreement on personal terms with Feyenoord for the signing of Tyrell Malacia, Fabrizio Romano reports. It is understood that the contract worth $18 million plus $3 million add-ons will be signed in the next few days along with the completion of all medical test formalities of the Dutch left-back.

Check Fabrizio Romano's confirmation tweet:

Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era. 🚨🔴 #MUFC

OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ZKHtg62C7B

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)