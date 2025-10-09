Argentine football legend Miguel Angel Russo is no more. Miguel Angel Russo died today, on October 8, 2025, at 69 years of age. The Boca Juniors head coach was born on April 9, 1956. Miguel Angel Russo was battling cancer for a long time and was recently admitted to a hospital. Following his death, the match between Barracas Central and Boca Juniors has been postponed. As a manager, he has coached several clubs in Argentina. He also guided Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in the past. As a player he had also represented Argentina national football team. Billy Vigar Dies: Former Arsenal Striker Aged 21 Passes Away After Being Induced in Coma Due to Brain Injury.

Boca Juniors Mourns Miguel Angel Russo Death

El Club Atlético Boca Juniors comunica con profunda tristeza el fallecimiento de Miguel Ángel Russo. Miguel deja una huella imborrable en nuestra institución y será siempre un ejemplo de alegría, calidez y esfuerzo. Acompañamos a su familia y a sus seres queridos en este… pic.twitter.com/czsB6lmNnq — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) October 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)