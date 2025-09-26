Arsenal Expresses Profound Grief
Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that former academy graduate Billy Vigar has passed away.
All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.
Rest in peace, Billy ❤️
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 25, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)