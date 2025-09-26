In unfortunate news coming out of the football world, former Arsenal striker and current Chichester City player Billy Vigar passed away aged 21, following a brain injury the footballer picked up after colliding with a concrete wall during a match. Vigar was injured during an Isthmian League match last weekend, which left the former Arsenal academy player in an induced coma. Arsenal took to its social media handle to confirm the passing away of the 21-year-old, who joined the academy in 2017, and stayed with PL giants until 2024, before moving to Chichester City. Port Vale 0-2 Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard Find Net Each As Gunners Breeze Into Round of 16 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Arsenal Expresses Profound Grief 

