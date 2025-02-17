Santos FC hosted Agua Santa in Campeonato Paulista 2025 Group Stage Match. Neymar Jr was once again center of attraction with the Brazilian star returning to his boyhood club following departure from Al-Hilal. The star forward won and converted a penalty giving his side lead in the 14th minute of the match. This was Neymar’s first goal since retuning to the Brazilian side in January 2025. Neymar Eyeing Return to Barcelona, Club President Joan Laporta Puts Forward Two Conditions: Report.

Neymar Scores First Goal For Santos FC On His Return

Sob a benção do Rei Pelé, o Príncipe da Vila volta a marcar um gol com o #MantoSagrado depois de 12 anos! 👑♾️ pic.twitter.com/sMvxW4leLW — Santos FC (@SantosFC) February 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)