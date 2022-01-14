Odisha FC have parted ways with Kiko Ramirez in the middle of the Indian Super League 2021-22 campaign. The club announced this development on Twitter in an official statement.

See Post:

ℹ️AN UPDATEℹ️ Odisha FC has terminated Head Coach Kiko Ramirez's contract. This has been a very difficult decision and not one that the Club owners and management have taken lightly. Read more on our website.#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn #ThankYouKiko — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 14, 2022

