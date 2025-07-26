Paraguay women's national football team will face Venezuela women's national football team in Group B (first round) of the Copa America Femenina 2025 on July 26. The Paraguay vs Venezuela match is set to be hosted at the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda stadium and will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans, the Paraguay vs Venezuela America Femenina 2025 football match will not be available as a viewing option on TV in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. In good news for fans, the live streaming online viewing option for the Paraguay vs Venezuela Copa America Femenina 2025 match will be available on the CopaAmerica YouTube channel in India. Paraguay 1-4 Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025: Yasmim Scores Brace, Amanda Gutierres and Duda Sampaio Find Net Each As Selecao Breeze Past Las Guaranies To Qualify For Semi-Finals.

Paraguay vs Venezuela, Copa America Femenina 2025

Se cierra la fase de grupos con el último boleto a semis en juego 🔥🎟️#CopaAmericaFEM — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 25, 2025

