Vinicius Junior netted a sensational hat-trick as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 4-1 to win the Supercopa de Espana 2023-24 title at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Brazil forward scored in the 7th, 10th and 39th minutes of the match to put Los Blancos in a position of dominance and control. Robert Lewandowski did manage to pull one back in the 33rd minute after Real Madrid were 2-0 up but that was the only goal that Barcelona would score in the match. Rodrygo Goes scored Real Madrid's fourth goal in the 64th minute before Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was sent off after seeing a second yellow card. ‘Cris, Watch and Learn’ Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Son How To Take a Freekick During Training (Watch Video).

