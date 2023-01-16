Lionel Messi and Neymar started in the playing XI, but that could not stop PSG from facing a shock defeat to Rennes in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Monday, January 16. The match did not see any goal being scored till the 65th minute when Hamari Traore put Rennes ahead. PSG had an overall poor performance as the French champions could have just one shot on target throughout the whole game. Kylian Mbappe started from the bench and was introduced in the game in the 55th minute but could not make any impact. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Real Madrid 1–3 Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2022–23 Final: Catalan Giants Clinch Supercopa de Espana Title With Dominant El Clasico Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Rennes vs PSG Result:

⌛️ End of the match, the Parisians lose to Rennes. #SRFCPSG I 1-0pic.twitter.com/tFj1f6WY1I — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)