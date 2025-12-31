Real Madrid's highly successful summer signing, Kylian Mbappe, has reportedly sustained a knee injury, creating a setback for the French forward's tenure with the Spanish giants ahead of a jam-packed 2026. Ahead of their La Liga 2025-26 match against Real Betis, Los Blancos gave a statement stating Mbappe's struggle with a sprain, without giving out much detail. Kylian Mbappe Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Los Blancos Record For Most Goals in Single Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 Match.

Injury Details and Initial Prognosis

Sources close to the club indicate that Mbappe suffered a knee sprain, the severity of which is currently being assessed by Real Madrid's medical team. While full details are pending an official club statement, initial reports suggest the injury is not critical but will require a period of rehabilitation. This development raises questions about his participation in the club's mid-season La Liga 2025-26 fixtures and potentially the Supercup 2025-26 matches.

Impact on Real Madrid's Season

Mbappe's arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu was heralded as a pivotal moment for Real Madrid, with expectations high for him to lead the line alongside Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo. Since arriving in Madrid, the French star has scored 59 times, which includes 29 in the ongoing season alone. Real Madrid Defender Dani Carvajal Out for Around Two Months With Knee Injury.

Mbappe's Recent Transfer and Expectations

The 25-year-old forward officially joined Real Madrid on June 3, 2024, after years of speculation surrounding his move from Paris Saint-Germain. His transfer concluded one of football's most prolonged sagas, with fans and pundits alike eagerly anticipating his impact on Spanish football. Mbappe arrives as one of the sport's most prolific goal scorers and a World Cup winner, carrying immense pressure to perform from the outset.

Club Response and Recovery Timeline

Real Madrid has yet to issue a comprehensive statement regarding Mbappe's injury, but it is understood that the club's medical staff are focused on his recovery. The priority will be to ensure a complete rehabilitation to prevent any recurrence and allow him to return to peak fitness without undue haste. A precise timeline for his return is expected once further evaluations are complete, but his participation in the initial weeks of the season remains uncertain.

