Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Najma in a crucial Saudi Pro League fixture on 25 February 2026. The Al-Najma vs Al-Nassr presents a stark contrast between two teams at opposite ends of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 table. Al-Nassr arrives in Unaizah riding a wave of formidable momentum. The Riyadh-based club has secured 10 consecutive victories across all competitions and maintained eight straight clean sheets. Novak Djokovic Praises Cristiano Ronaldo's Mental Fortitude After Receiving First-Ever Globe Sports Award From Star Footballer, Highlights His 'Mind Over Matter' Approach.

Conversely, newly promoted Al-Najma are enduring a difficult campaign. Rooted to the bottom of the table in 18th place, they have managed just eight points from 22 matches. With only one victory all season and a recent 4-1 defeat to Al-Ahli, the hosts face a significant defensive challenge against a heavily favoured Al-Nassr side.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Najma vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully expected to lead the line for Al-Nassr after the 41-year-old Portuguese forward netted his 20th league goal of the season against Al-Hazem last week. Beyond the pursuit of the league title, Ronaldo is locked in an intense three-way battle for the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

Following Ivan Toney’s recent hat-trick for Al-Ahli, the English striker leads the scoring charts with 23 goals. Mexico international Julián Quiñones follows closely with 21 goals for Al-Qadsiah.

Sitting on 20 league goals, Ronaldo will view the fixture against a defensively vulnerable Al-Najma side as a prime opportunity to close the gap on his rivals and add to his overall tally.

