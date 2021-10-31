Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero was replaced at half-time against Alaves after he was seen struggling due to some discomfort in his chest. The Argentine has now been taken to the hospital and will undergo cardiac exams.

𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 | @aguerosergiokun reported chest discomfort and has been admitted to the hospital for a cardiac exam pic.twitter.com/7du9VIz5zO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 30, 2021

