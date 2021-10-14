Sunil Chhetri scored a brace a led the team to a 3-1 win over Maldives in the SAFF Championship 2021. Manvir Singh scored the first goal at the 33rd minute and Ali Ashfaq scored an equaliser at the 45th minute. The Indian captain scored a brace and led the team to the finals of the tournament.

