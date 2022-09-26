Portugal will lock horns with Spain in a high-voltage football match in UEFA Nations League 2022 at Braga on September 28. After a massive 4-0 victory over Czech Republic, Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portuguese mates have hit the training ground to be ready for the match. Portugal have booked a place in the knock-out stage of the European tournament. UEFA Nations League 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives in Portugal Ahead of Spain Clash (See Pic)

Watch Ronaldo and Co. Practice at Braga:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)