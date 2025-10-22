Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva scored as Manchester City defeated Villarreal 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 at the Estadi de la Ceramica on Wednesday, October 22. The star Norwegian striker, who has been in great form of late, showcased it with a sensational strike in the 17th minute, which gave Manchester City the lead. With this, Erling Haaland scored 12 times in a row now for club and country. Bernardo Silva doubled Manchester City's lead when he found the back of the net in the 40th minute of this contest. Manchester City went into the break with a 2-0 lead and came close to scoring multiple times in the second half, but to no avail. However, Pep Guardiola would not complain as Manchester City returned to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, having had a 2-2 draw against Monaco in their last match in Europe. Arsenal 4-0 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Viktor Gyokeres Scores Brace, Gabriel Martinelli on Target as Gunners Register Emphatic Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Villarreal vs Manchester City Result

Haaland scores again in Man City win 🩵#UCL pic.twitter.com/FVB7zdVW8M — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 21, 2025

Watch Villarreal vs Manchester City Goal Video Highlights:

