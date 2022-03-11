Sahal Abdul Samad scored the only goal as Kerala Blasters gained a 1-0 advantage against Jamshedpur FC in the ISL 2021-22 on Friday. Samad's first-half strike was enough to separate the two sides at the Fatorda Stadium. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

FULL-TIME | #JFCKBFC Advantage to @KeralaBlasters as they hold on to their lead to win the 1st leg of their semi-finals battle against @JamshedpurFC! 🤜🤛#HeroISL#LetsFootballpic.twitter.com/u9LM9QnK9o — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 11, 2022

