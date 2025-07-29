One of the best Formula 1 drivers in history, Fernando Alonso, celebrates his birthday today. Born July 29, 1981, Alonso is a two-time F1 champion, winning the drivers' title in 2005 and 2008 with Renault, apart from being the youngest to win the championship, aged 24. A veteran of 414 starts, Alonso still participates in F1 for the Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes team in the ongoing 2025 season. A fan favourite, social media users flooded the internet with wishes for Alonso on his special occasion. Check out the fans' wishes for two-time F1 champion driver below. Oscar Piastri Wins F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Event Ahead of Lando Norris, Four-Time World Champion Max Verstappen Finishes at Fourth.

Happy birthday to my pookie, my hero, my king, my love @alo_oficial May his day be filled with so much love and appreciation which he more than deserves. I will be reposting every Fernando Alonso thing I see today! WE LOVE YOU NANDO!! 💚💚✨✨💚💚✨✨💚💚✨✨💚💚 pic.twitter.com/4ie24Xe0XB — Martina 💚 (@aston__martina) July 28, 2025

To the man who never needed a crown to walk like a king. To the man who proved that greatness isn’t measured in gold, but in grit. To the man who made resilience look like art. Feliz cumpleanos, El Nano. Happy birthday, Fernando Alonso. pic.twitter.com/mVW15ofOnw — Sundaram R (@f1statsguru) July 29, 2025

Hoje, 29/7, FERNANDO ALONSO completa 44 anos! 🥳 Seus números na F1: 414 GPs (RECORDE) 2 títulos (2005, 2006) 3 vice (2010, 2012, 2013) 32 vitórias 22 pole positions 106 pódios 26 voltas mais rápidas E em 2026 teremos a união ALONSO+NEWEY+HONDA! O tri vem aí? pic.twitter.com/GCPYn9gbZb — Blog Fórmula 1 (@blog_formula1) July 29, 2025

happy birthday fernando alonso !!! pic.twitter.com/MMLCMwabez — kei 🌟 (@rustpn) July 29, 2025

HAPPY BIRTHDAY FERNANDO ALONSO 💖🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/OgbWhaitpu — Romo ✨️ CRASHING OUT (@Romquez0) July 29, 2025

