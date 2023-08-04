China will clash with Malaysia in the group-stage encounter of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Friday, August 4. The match is slated to kick-start at 6:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Malaysia are entering the contest on the back of a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan. They would fancy their chances to trump China in the upcoming game. Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 will provide the live telecast of the China vs Malaysia match in India. Moreover, fans can enjoy the live streaming of this match online on the FanCode app and website. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India Maul China 7-2.

China vs Malaysia Live

Boots are laced, sticks are ready 🏑 Here are today's matches with India taking on Japan in today's main event.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/92f2kEcFRq — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2023

