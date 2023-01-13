England will start their Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 journey against Wales on Friday, January 13. The match will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Star Sports Network currently have the broadcasting rights for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, you can watch the free live streaming of this game on the FanCode app. Diseny+Hotstar will also provide live streaming of the game. However, you will have to subscribe to the OTT platform to watch it. International Sand Artist Manas Sahoo Presents Sand Art Tribute For Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha (Watch Video)

England vs Wales On FanCode

Hockey's biggest stage is set. #HockeyWorldCup2023 begins tomorrow, right here in Odisha. Can our men end the 47-year wait for the cup? Watch all matches LIVE, absolutely FREE only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NjYhZwJThF #HaqSeHockey #HWC2023 @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/7Otq6CyLU9 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2023

