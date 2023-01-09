The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy was displayed during the Indian Super League 2022-23 match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium on January 7. The iconic trophy was brought out in front of the crowd at the stadium and was shown to the fans. The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 is set to be hosted by Odisha and starts on January 13.

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy Displayed at Kalinga Stadium:

