India would hope to have their campaign up and running with a winning start when they lock horns with Poland in their first match of the inaugural FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, January 24. The India vs Oman match will start at 12:50 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 and the India vs Poland match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans can also watch India vs Poland FIH Women's Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. India at FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup 2024: Schedule, Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details.

India vs Poland Live

🚨 MATCH DAY ALERT 🚨 Team India begin their FIH Hockey 5s World Cup, Oman 2024 campaign with their first game against Poland. Here's our starting lineup for the game. You can watch the match live on @JioCinema and @Sports18 network - 12:50 PM onwards. #HockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/Z2hR3hf7AT — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 24, 2024

