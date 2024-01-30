India's men's hockey team will hope to win their 5th-8th place match against Kenya in FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup 2024, on Tuesday, January 30. The India vs Kenya match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 and the India vs Kenya match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans can also watch India vs Kenya FIH Men's Hockey5s World Cup 2024 match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Mohammed Raheel’s Hat-Trick Goes in Vain As India Lose to Netherlands in Quarterfinals of FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024.

India vs Kenya Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🅼🅰🆃🅲🅷 🅳🅰🆈



India face Kenya in the battle for 5th-8th place playoff – a showdown where every moment counts.



Let's rally behind our team! 🇮🇳🏑



Watch the match live on @officialjiocinema and @sports18.official network - 7:30 PM onwards.#hockeyinvites #Hockey5s… pic.twitter.com/b82MgKUnQj— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 30, 2024

