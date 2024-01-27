India meet Netherlands in the final of the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024. The match is set to start at 9:50 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India and the India vs Netherlands women's hockey match will be available for live telecast on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans can also watch India vs Netherlands free live streaming online on JioCinema app and website. FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup 2024: India Beat South Africa 6–3 To Play Against Netherlands at Final.

India vs Netherlands

⚠️ FINAL ALERT ⚠️ Our Women's Team have made it to the Final of the Inaugural FIH Hockey 5s World Cup, Oman 2024. They have remained unbeaten in 5 games and have scored 36 Goals in these games just behind Netherlands, whom we face tonight. Tonight we face, Netherlands to… pic.twitter.com/yn6vGerRJX — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 27, 2024

