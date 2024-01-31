The Indian men's hockey team hopes to end their campaign on a high note after defeating Kenya in the last match. India's hockey team will take on Egypt in Wednesday's fifth and sixth place match at the FIH Women's Hockey 5s World Cup 2024. The India vs Egypt match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 and the India vs Egypt match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans can also watch India vs Egypt FIH Men's Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. India Defeat Kenya in High-scoring Affair in FIH Hockey 5s Men's World Cup 2024.

India vs Egypt Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It's time to level the ⓢⓒⓞⓡⓔ India face Egypt for the 5th-6th place playoff. Let's end this World Cup with a Win! 🇮🇳🏑 Watch the match live on @officialjiocinema and @sports18.official network - 7:30 PM IST onwards.#hockeyinvites #Hockey5s #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/hNsdfx1wuV — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 31, 2024

