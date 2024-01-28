Indian Men's Hockey 5s Team would hope to have a winning start to their campaign when they face Switzerland in their first match of the inaugural FIH Men's Hockey 5s World Cup 2024, which is going to be held on Sunday, January 28. The India vs Switzerland match will start at 11:10 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 and the India vs Switzerland match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans can also watch India vs Switzerland FIH Men’s Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 match live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Indian Women’s Team Defender Deep Grace Ekka Retires From International Hockey.

India vs Switzerland FIH Men’s Hockey 5s World Cup 2024

🚨 MATCHDAY ALERT 🚨 Our Men's Team is ready to face Switzerland in their inaugural match at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup, Oman 2024 🏑🔥 Every moment counts, every goal matters – let the intensity begin! 🌟🏆 Watch the match live on @JioCinema and @Sports18 network - 11:10 AM… pic.twitter.com/cNbXfUIKOy — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)