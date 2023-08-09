Malaysia is set to take on South Korea in a crucial group-stage match in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 on Wednesday, August 9. The match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai and it will get underway at 6:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament and the live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2. Fans who wish to watch live streaming of this match, can do so on the FanCode app and website. Malaysia have already secured a spot in the knockouts and South Korea will want to strengthen their chances of qualifying as well with a win. Japan Players Clean Dressing Room After Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 Match Against Malaysia, Video Goes Viral.

Malaysia vs South Korea

Last chance for the teams to secure their Semi Final spot 🤩 Which teams will qualify for the Semi-Finals of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023?#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/rMlYzHvA1U — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 9, 2023

