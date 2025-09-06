The South Korea hockey national team will face the Malaysia hockey national team in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Saturday, September 6. The South Korea vs Malaysia Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The match between the two countries will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, Sony LIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the MAL vs KOR Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Asia Cup 2025: Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Coach Craig Fulton Highlight India’s Defence Concerns Despite 3–2 Win Over Japan.

Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Schedule for Today

