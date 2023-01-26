FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 has its four semifinal sports locked on. After some nail-biting actions, Australian, Belgium, Germany and Netherlands are set to take on each other in pursuit of the title of the Hockey World Cup 2023. Ahead of those high voltage semifinal clashes, eight teams will face each other in the 9-16 classification matches including India. Four matches will take place on Thursday, January 26. In the first match of the day, Malaysia will face South Africa. The match will commence at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda Sports Complex, Rourkela. Then, Wales will take on France at the same venue. Wales vs France match has a starting time of 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be followed by an encounter between Argentina and Chile. The game will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda Sports Complex, Rourkela. Finally, hosts India, who get eliminated to New Zealand in the crossovers, will take on Japan in the last match of the day. India vs Japan match will kick start at 7:00 pm IST at Birsa Munda Sports Complex, Rourkela. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 and they will live telecast all these games. If you want to watch the free live streaming, you may tune into the FanCode app or website. Disney+ Hotstar will also provide live streaming of these matches. However, you will have to take a subscription to the OTT platform to access that. Graham Reid, Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach, Cites Poor Penalty Corner Conversion As A Reason of Elimination From Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

Today's Hockey Match Schedule

