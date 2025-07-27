In a historic all-Indian FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 final, Koneru Humpy is taking on Divya Deshmukh. The game 1 of the final ended in a draw and Humpy is in slight advantage playing with white on game 2. The game 2 of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 final between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will be played in Batumi, Georgia and the match has a scheduled start time of 4:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of game 2 of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 final between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will not be available on the TV channels. Although fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the match on FIDE's official YouTube channel. FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Kicks Off With Draw Between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh.

Koneru Humpy vs Divya Deshmukh Game 2 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

