Neeraj Chopra's invitational event Neeraj Chopra Classic is slated to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India, on Saturday, July 5. The event has a scheduled start time of 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the official broadcasting rights of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Event. So, fans can tune in to the Start Sports TV channels for live telecast viewing options of the NC Classic 2025 Event, where Indian Javelin Throw legend Neeraj Chopra will play. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event can watch Neeraj Chopra's live action at the event in the JioHotstar app and website. Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: All You Need To Know About India’s First-Ever International Javelin Tournament.

Neeraj Chopra’s Classic 2025 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

