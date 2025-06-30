Day 2 saw WTC Champions South Africa take control of the ongoing ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025, ensuring a 216-run lead when Day 3 resumes on June 30. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 is being played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, and will start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the SA vs ZIM 1st Test 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans looking for live streaming viewing options can watch the ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 3 on the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the full match after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Becomes Fifth-Youngest Player To Hit Century on Test Debut, 19-Year-Old Achieves Feat During ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025.

ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 3 Live Streaming

The World Test Champions return 💪 South Africa are back in whites for a two-Test face-off in Bulawayo — no Bavuma, but plenty of firepower. Can Zimbabwe seize the moment at home? 📅 1st Test: June 28 📍 Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo 📱 Streaming LIVE on FanCode#ZIMvSA pic.twitter.com/8x80CMObT0 — FanCode (@FanCode) June 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)