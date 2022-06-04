An India vs Pakistan clash at any stage is an important and special one and this one too, is expected to be a keenly contested battle in the FIH Hockey 5s 2022 on Saturday, June 4. The match would begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Lausanne. Star Sports First, Select 1/HD would provide live telecast of the game. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

See Details:

The first day of the Hero FIH Hockey 5s Lausanne 2022 promises to be an action-packed Saturday evening! Catch the action LIVE ON 4th and 5th June on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select1, Star Sports Select 1HD, and Disney+Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/EMJIDB5MSM — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 4, 2022

