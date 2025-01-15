The India women's team thrashed the Iran women's team in the one-sided Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. The hosts secured a dominant victory of 100-16 win over the Iran women's team. Talking about the match, the Priyanka Ingle-led India started on a dominant note in the first turn. The hosts bagged quick points and took a huge lead at the end of turn 1. After the end of turn 2, India took and extended their lead to 52-10. While attacking during turn 3, Team India extended their lead. The Iranian women looked clueless while defending as the Ingle-led side hunted in pairs. In the end, India defeated Iran by 100-16. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Inaugural Men's and Women's Tournament in India.

India Women's Team Secures Back-to-Back Wins

Back-to-back wins for India, but great fight, Iran. Better luck next time—your spirit is undeniable💪 💪 #BharatVsIran 🇮🇳✨ #KhoKhoWorldCup #TheWorldGoesKho — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)