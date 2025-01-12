For the first ever, a Kho Kho World Cup will take place and will be hosted by none other than India, where the sport is widely played. The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi and played between January 13 and 19. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will feature men's and women's teams, where 20 and 19 nations across both categories will participate. Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Inaugural Edition Set to Begin In India From January 13.

The 20 participating men's teams include India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan, South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Republic of Korea, United States of America, Poland, England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, and Kenya get divided into Group A, B, C, and D. While the 19 women's teams like India, Iran, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand, Poland, Peru, and Indonesia will get separated in Group A, B, C and D with only the 'A' having four nations.

The format for the tournament is quite simple. Group stages will be held for both men's and women's tournaments, after which knockouts will take place. The top two sides from each group will move into the quarterfinals. Each side will consist of 12 participants. All matches will be played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium or IGI Stadium. India's Squads for Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Announced: Pratik Waikar, Priyanka Ingle To Lead India's Men's and Women's Teams at Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

Men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule

Match Group Date Time (IST) India vs Nepal A January 13 8:30 PM South Africa vs Ghana B January 14 10:30 AM Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka C 11:15 AM England vs Germany D 11:15 AM Ghana vs Netherlands B 11:15 AM Peru vs Bhutan A 12:30 PM Argentina vs Iran B 1:00 PM South Korea vs Poland C 2:45 PM Malaysia vs Kenya D 4:00 PM South Africa vs Netherlands B 4:30 PM Bangladesh vs USA C 5:15 PM England vs Australia D 6:30 PM Nepal vs Peru A 6:30 PM Ghana vs Argentina B 7:45 PM India vs Brazil A 8:15 PM Germany vs Australia D January 15 10:00 AM Sri Lanka vs USA C 10:30 AM Australia vs Kenya D 11:00 AM Ghana vs Netherlands B 11:15 AM Nepal vs Brazil A 11:15 PM Bangladesh vs South Korea C 12:30 PM South Africa vs Argentina B 2:45 PM England vs Malaysia D 3:15 PM Brazil vs Bhutan A 5:15 PM Netherlands vs Iran B 5:15 PM Sri Lanka vs South Korea C 7:45 PM India vs Peru A 8:15 PM Ghana vs Iran B January 16 8:45 AM Nepal vs Bhutan A 9:15 AM Sri Lanka vs Poland C 10:00 AM Germany vs Kenya D 10:30 AM Peru vs Brazil A 11:15 AM Malaysia vs Australia D 12:30 PM South Korea vs USA C 3:15 PM Bangladesh vs Poland C 5:45 PM India vs Bhutan A 8:15 PM Quarterfinals January 17 11:45 AM Semi-Finals January 18 5:45 PM Final January 19 8:15 PM

Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule

Match Group Date Time (IST) England vs Australia B January 14 11:45 AM Nepal vs Bhutan C 10:00 AM South Africa vs New Zealand D 10:00 AM Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh C 12:30 PM Kenya vs Netherlands B 3:15 PM England vs Uganda B 5:45 PM India vs South Korea A 7:00 PM South Africa vs Peru D 5:15 PM Nepal vs Germany C 4:00 PM Iran vs Malaysia A 7:45 PM Australia vs Uganda B January 15 10:00 AM Bhutan vs Germany C 11:45 AM England vs Kenya B 12:30 PM New Zealand vs Peru D 1:00 PM Nepal vs Sri Lanka C 2:35 PM Uganda vs Netherlands B 4:00 PM South Africa vs Poland D 4:30 PM Germany vs Bangladesh C 6:30 PM Peru vs Indonesia D 6:30 PM India vs Iran A 7:00 PM Malaysia vs South Korea A 7:45 PM Bhutan vs Bangladesh C January 16 8:45 AM Australia vs Netherlands B 10:00 AM Kenya vs Uganda B 11:15 AM New Zealand vs Indonesia D 11:45 AM Poland vs Peru D 12:30 PM Sri Lanka vs Germany C 1:00 PM Iran vs South Korea A 4:00 PM England vs Netherlands B 4:00 PM Australia vs Kenya B 5:15 PM South Africa vs Indonesia D 6:30 PM New Zealand vs Poland D 6:30 PM India vs Malaysia A 7:00 PM Bhutan vs Sri Lanka C 7:45 PM Quarterfinals January 17 10:45 AM Semi-Finals January 18 4:30 PM Final January 19 7:00 PM

To promote the event, Kho Kho World Cup 2025 organisers also unveiled 'Tejas & Tara' as their official mascots, and roped in Bollywood stars Salman Khan, and Tiger Shroff as their brand ambassadors.

