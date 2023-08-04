Jyothi Yarraji continued to shine as she now has qualified for the women's 100m hurdles final at the World University Games 2023 being held in Chengdu. The athlete clocked a timing of 13.05 seconds in the semifinal. Earlier, she had won a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 which was held in Bangkok. ‘Untrained’ Woman Athlete Represents Somalia in 100m Sprint at World University Games 2023, Netizens React to Viral Video.

Jyothi Yarraji Qualifies for Women's 100m Hurdles Final

BREAKING: Jyothi Yarraji into the FINALS at #WorldUniversityGames, Chengdu, 🇨🇳#TOPScheme Athlete topped the Semi final in Women's 100m Hurdles Event, with a timing of 13.05s All the best for the final champ 🥳💪🏻 Well done pic.twitter.com/yyAfuNVIWW — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2023

