India finished the World Games 2025 campaign with a best-ever medal haul of three medals as the multi-sport competition came to an end in Chengdu, China. Namrata Batra won India's first medal at World Games 2025, a silver medal in wushu, which is a first-ever for the nation. Rishabh Yadav then secured a podium finish when he bagged a bronze medal in the men's compound archery event. This was again India's first-ever individual medal at the event. India's third and last medal in World Games 2025 was won by Anandkumar Velkumar, who bagged a bronze in Inline Speed Skating Track – Men's Sprint 1000m event, clinching India's first medal in Roller Skating at the event. India's previous best medal haul at the World Games was in 1989 when the nation had bagged two medals. World Games 2025 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country-Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

India Finish World Games 2025 With Record Three Medals

