World University Games 2023 kick-started on July 29 and it will run till August 8. In the Women's 100 m sprint of the marquee event, an untrained athlete was seen representing Somalia. It has been found that the Athletic Federation Minister of Somalia chose her niece to represent the country. To this, the netizens have shown their disappointment and taken to Twitter to criticise Somalia's government.

Untrained’ Woman Athlete Represents Somalia at World University Games 2023

The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally. pic.twitter.com/vMkBUA5JSL — Elham Garaad ✍︎ (@EGaraad_) August 1, 2023

She Said !

The Athletic Federation Minister Chose Her Niece !!!

If you think your country is corrupt and nepotic then you haven't met Somalia. The athletic federation minister chose her niece who is overweight to represent Somalia in athletics https://t.co/afS96rLXc5 — Rezyan (@Ressy_an) August 2, 2023

This Looked Familiar !!

The prophecy has been fulfilled !

Corrupt Somalia Government!!

Somalia is so corrupt that the director of the athletic federation abused her influence to impose her untrained and incompetent niece to represent the country at international athletics competitions. She couldn’t even finish the 100m race 😭 These jokes write themselves 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/eBqqcJ6cdb — Makomborero Haruzivishe (@MakomboreroH) August 2, 2023

