Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have registered two wins in two home leg games so far in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 2023-24. After defeating the top team of this season – Puneri Paltan at home, the Panthers will be looking to move closer to the top spot with yet another win at home as they welcome PKL Season two winners U Mumba on Monday, January 15, 2024. The exciting game will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba PKL 2023-24 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba live-streaming. PKL 2023–24: ‘The 1000th Pro Kabaddi League Match Is a Matter of Great Pride for the Kabaddi World’ Says Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba on Star Sports

In-form #BengalWarriors & #JaipurPinkPanthers will look to continue their good run when they face #BengaluruBulls & #UMumba respectively! Who'll come out on top in the historic 1000th match? Tune-in to #BENvBLR & #JPPvMUM in #PKLOnStarSports TODAY, 7:30 PM on Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/S8tl0ecYUG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)