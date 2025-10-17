With six places up for grabs in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 playoffs, the action shifts into week 8. Today's PKL 2025 matches will see Bengal Warriorz challenge former champions Patna Pirates in the first match at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while in the second contest, Tamil Thalaivas will take on in-form Dabang Delhi, where the kabaddi match will commence at 8:30 PM IST. In the third and final PKL 12 contest of today, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face UP Yoddhas at 9:30 PM. All PKL 2025 matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex Stadium in Delhi. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. Bengal Warriorz Clinch First-Ever Tie-Break Win, Defeat Telugu Titans After 45-45 Regulation-Time Thriller in PKL 2025.

Today PKL 2025 Matches

