The Bengal Warriorz have handed Telugu Titans a shocking defeat in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025. After a thrilling clash at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex Stadium in Delhi, with the scores settled 45-45 in regulation time, the clash progressed to a tie-break. Bengal Warriors won the tie-breaker by a 5-7 margin. This is the first win in the tie-breakers for Bengal Warriorz, after the rule got imposed this season for normal matches. Despite the victory, Bengal Warriorz continue to struggle at the 11th spot in the PKL 2025 points table. Telugu Titans are in third spot after the loss. PKL 2025: Alireza Mirzaian Stars As Bengaluru Bulls Move to Fourth Position With Win Over Bengal Warriorz.

Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans, Final Scores

