Fans looking to find out today's PKL 2025 (Pro Kabaddi League) matches are in for some exciting action with three clashes in store for fans. Only one spot remains in the PKL 2025 playoffs and the action is getting more intense in the three matches on Wednesday, October 22. Defending champions Haryana Steelers will take on Telugu Titans in the first match of the day, which starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The second match of October 22 will witness Bengal Warriorz eyeing a semi-final berth as they lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls and this match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Dabang Delhi will go up against Patna Pirates in the third and final match of October 22 and this starts at 9:30 PM IST. All three matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi. See the Pro Kabaddi League season 12 schedule below. PKL 2025 Points Table Updated Live: Haryana Steelers Qualify for Playoffs With Victory Over Gujarat Giants.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz

Explosive raiding meets rock-solid defence 💪 Bengaluru and Bengal are ready to bring the heat! Follow LIVE updates on https://t.co/cfORnV9MAP or the Pro Kabaddi Official App 📲 #PKL12 #ProKabaddi #GhusKarMaarenge #BengaluruBulls #BengalWarriorz pic.twitter.com/qAGvnvojcj — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 22, 2025

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

