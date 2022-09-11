Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kevin Holland in the first round of UFC 279 event today, September 11. 'The Wolf' started the event aggressively and dominated the proceedings throughout the fight against 'Trailblazer.' Chimaev has returned to action for the first time since beating Gilbert Burns.

Watch video of the fight:

Khamzat Chimaev gets Kevin Holland to tap out in the first round. 😳 🎥: @UFC_CA | #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/fh0NV38dYk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 11, 2022

