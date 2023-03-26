Lovlina Borgohain will take on Caitlin Parker of Australia in the gold medal match of the middleweight category in the Women's World Boxing Championships 2023. The game will approximately start at 7:30 pm at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Delhi. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Lovlina's match on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports. Meanwhile, SonyLiv and Prasar Bharati Sports' YouTube channel will provide live streaming of this final match. Women's World Boxing Championships 2023: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora on Winning Golds.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Caitlin Parker Live on DD Sports

India’s GOLD 🥇 medal hunt continues on Day 2 of the finals at World Boxing Championships In Action Today 💥 🥊 Nikhat | 6 PM 🥊 Lovlina | 7:30 PM 📺Live on DD Sports &📲 Prasar Bharti Youtube Channel #WWCHDelhi #WorldChampionships pic.twitter.com/3t0eIXTZe1 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 26, 2023

