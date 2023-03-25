Nitu Ghanghas will aim for a gold a when she takes on Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the final of the minimumweight category at the Women's World Boxing Championship 2023. The match has an approximate starting time of 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Delhi. Nitu's match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports. Meanwhile, you can also watch the live streaming of the final on the SonyLiv app and Prasar Bharati Sports' YouTube channel.

Nitu Ghanghas vs Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg Gold Medal Match Live on DD Sports

