In the final of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2025 on Sunday, June 22, Eagle Nashik Titans will lock horns against Raigad Royals. The Eagle Nashik Titans vs Raigad Royals T20 match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the broadcast partner of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Eagle Nashik Titans vs Raigad Royals MPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match can watch it on Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options need to use the JioHotstar app and website. Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Jabalpur Royal Lions Hand Rewa Jaguars Their First Defeat With Spirited 21-Run Win.

Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Final Live Streaming

🏆 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 🏆 Two teams. One dream. Eagle Nashik Titanss 🆚 Raigad Royals It all comes down to this moment.#ThisIsMahaCricket#AdaniMaharashtraPremierLeague #MPL #MPL2025 pic.twitter.com/oBWBeoHh7M — MPLT20Tournament (@mpltournament) June 21, 2025

