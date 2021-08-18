The Indian pair of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran qualified for the semifinals of the mixed doubles event at the WTT Contender event on Wednesday. They defeated Slovakia's Lubomir Pistej and Barbora Balazova 11-4, 3-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash.

Check tweet here:

News Flash: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran & Manika Batra stun top seeds & World No. 7 Slovakian pair 3-2 in a thriller to storm into Semis of Mixed Doubles at WTT Contender tournament in Budapest. pic.twitter.com/n5sst3orYN — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)