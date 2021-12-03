Mick Schumacher wore a rainbow shit to extend his support to LGBTQ+ Community ahead of Saudi Arabia GP 2021 Practice Session. He posted the snap on social media. Saudi Arabia GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Free Practice Session 2 Live Streaming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mick Schumacher (@mickschumacher)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)